Hermiston
December 31, 1932 — April 15, 2021
Jean Darling Smith of Hermiston was born December 31, 1932, in Pendleton, Oregon, the daughter of Reinhart and Clara (McCrea) Hoeft. She passed away at her home in Hermiston on Thursday, April 15, 2021, at the age of 88.
Jean grew up on a ranch in the Coombs Canyon area between Pendleton and Pilot Rock and attended school in Pendleton.
Jean enjoyed crocheting, knitting and working on crossword puzzles.
She married Edgar Dick in 1954 and the couple operated a ranch outside of Echo, Oregon, for several years. In 1973 she moved into the community of Echo where she continued to reside until 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband Edgar on November 19, 1975.
She married Samuel “Carl” Smith on March 25, 1985, and the couple resided in Echo. He preceded her in death on May 8, 2010. Jean moved to Hermiston in 2019 to be closer to her family.
She was also preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and two sisters.
She is survived by four children: David Dick, Mike Dick, Bobby Dick and Linda Dick; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; and several extended family members.
At her request, no services will be held.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements. To leave an online condolence for the family, please go to www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.