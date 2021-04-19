Pendleton
May 16, 1957 — April 12, 2021
Jerry Lynn Robertson passed away at his home at age 63 on April 12, 2021.
Jerry was born May 16, 1957, in San Bernardino, California, to Larry Robertson and Mary Bausano.
Jerry was a longtime employee of Circle K in Pendleton, Oregon, and a long-standing member of Salvation Army Church.
He loved photography and he had a huge collection of movies.
Jerry had a big heart, and would help out anyone who needed it.
He leaves behind a brother, Terry Robertson, aunt and uncle Charlene and Jim Robertson, and three children: Jessica M., Caysi Robertson and Anthony Abdich.
A celebration of Life for Jerry will be held at Roy Raley Park in Pendleton, Oregon, on April 24, 2021, at 12 p.m.
