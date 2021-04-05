Pendleton
June 11, 1944 — March 31, 2021
John Arthur McElroy passed away March 31, 2021, at his home in Pendleton, Oregon. He was born June 11, 1944, in Moscow, Idaho, to Donald McElroy and Julia Maston McElroy.
John graduated from Moscow High School in 1963, and thereafter enlisted in the Navy where he received a National Defense Service Medal and a Viet Nam Service medal. In 1967 he was honorably discharged from the Navy in Long Beach, California, and he spent several years in California before moving to Pendleton, Oregon, in 1978 when he bought Shea’s Lockers and Quality Meats.
He enjoyed outdoor life and was an avid camper, hunter and especially a fisherman. He was a member of the Eagles, Elks and Camper Club. He was a volunteer for the Pendleton Round-Up for 32 years and Happy Canyon for 9 years, and was awarded with a lifetime pass to the Pendleton Round-Up. He also enjoyed gardening, traveling and he loved animals. His cat, Fuzz, will miss him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Patricia McElroy Wolfe, and daughter Julie McElroy.
John is survived by his wife, Kathi Purchase McElroy of Pendleton; son Mike McElroy; stepchildren Shannon Van Dorn and Todd Van Dorn; brother Denny (Marianne) McElroy of Sheridan, Oregon; and three nephews.
John was fun loving and a celebration of life is being planned at a later date.
Arrangements are with Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop. Online condolences may be sent to www.pioneerchapel.com.
