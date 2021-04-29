Pendleton
April 21, 2021
John Franklin Ritz “Frank” was born in the upstairs bedroom in the house his father and grandfather built in Irondequoit, New York. It was the last house on a dirt road near a small wooded area where he spent many of his childhood years. His favorite childhood memory was searching through the freshly plowed fields for arrowheads.
Frank served in the Navy during WWII in the South Pacific, earning the rank of Quartermaster Second Class. Upon his separation from the service he received an honorable discharge.
Frank moved to San Diego, California, where he was very active in his church and their young adult group, and where he met the love of his life, Phyllis. They were married over 65 years and raised five children.
His family owned their own newspaper business in New York, where he learned a lot about printing. After his time in the service he started his own printing business for a short time. His skills in printing helped to land him a job as a lithographer for the San Diego Gas and Electric Co., where he retired from after many years.
Frank was a loving husband and father. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. He had a great sense of humor and knew many quirky songs from way back for every occasion.
During his retirement he spent time volunteering for Hospice, camping with family, and spending time with his grandchildren.
Memorial Mass will be Saturday, May 15, 2021, at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Pendleton, Oregon. An inurnment for Frank and Phyllis (January 27, 2018) Ritz will be held Friday, June 25, 2021, at the Riverside National Cemetery, Riverside California.
