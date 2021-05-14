Pendleton
March 13, 1928 — May 9, 2021
Joy Hilton George was born in Outlook, Washington, to Eric S. and Beatrice Holman Hilton, and died at the age of 93 on May 9, 2021, at a local nursing care home.
She grew up in Bend, Oregon, and graduated from Bend High School in 1946. In 1948, she married Gordon George in Bend and they had three children. They lived in several cities before moving to Pendleton in 1961, where they have resided since.
She was an active swimming instructor and Red Cross volunteer. She was also employed by Oregon State University as a nutrition aide. In 1972, she was selected as Pendleton’s Woman of the Year.
She is survived by her husband Gordon; her children Phil George, Cindy George Bailey and Steve George; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
A private burial will take place at a later date.
Share online condolences with the family at www.pioneerchapel.com.
