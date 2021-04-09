Pendleton
August 4, 1950 — April 4, 2021
Kathy Kononen Comstock fought a brave and long battle of lung cancer for 7 years and passed away on April 4, 2021, in Joseph, Oregon.
Kathy was born to George and Norma Kononen on August 4, 1950, in Pendleton, Oregon. She was raised in Helix, Oregon, graduating from Griswold High School in 1968. She attended two years at Blue Mountain Community College, where she received an associate's degree.
She started work at Pendleton Woolen Mills in 1970 as an administrative assistant and eventually became clothing store manager until her early retirement in 2000. Kathy married Steven Comstock in May of 1984. In 2000 they decided to head out in their travel trailer and see the sights. They ended up in El Campo, Texas, and stayed there until Steve’s death in October of 2002.
Kathy moved to Las Vegas, Nevada, in 2003 and worked as an administrative assistant at Ford Country and Findlay Chevrolet until her retirement in January 2021. Kathy moved to Pendleton in February 2021 to be closer to her family.
Kathy is survived by her sister Joyce (Dennis) Robertson of Boise, Idaho, along with their three children Paul, Amanda and Beth, and two great-nephews; and her sister Sally (Larry) Blanc of Pendleton, Oregon, along with their sons Any and Joey, and three great-nieces and one great-nephew.
She is preceded in death by her husband, parents and grandparents.
A private family celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Donations may be made in her honor to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or a charity of your choice in care of Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, 131 S.E. Byers Ave., Pendleton, OR 97801.
Share online condolences with the family at www.pioneerchapel.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.