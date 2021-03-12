Palm Bay, Florida
July 1, 1934 — February 14, 2021
Kent Alvin Case was born on July 1, 1934, to Chester A. Case and Hazel S. Case at St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton, Oregon, and passed away on February 14, 2021, at Hospice House in Palm Bay, Florida.
He grew up in and around Pendleton and graduated form Pendleton High School in 1952. In 1954 he married Kay Davie, who preceded him in death, and they had five children: Kelly, Kerri, Kurt, Kathy and Kevin. In the mid 1970s he married Alta Peterson, and they lived in the Bend, Oregon, area. In the 1980s he married Cheryl Burt, who also preceded him in death, and they lived in Minnesota and then moved to Florida, where he has resided until his death. In 2002 he married Evelyn Karafotias, who survives him.
Kent held many jobs throughout his life. He worked at Georgia Pacific in Pilot Rock and was also a policeman for the city of Pilot Rock. He owned a crop spray service in Baker City. The family lived in Hermiston, Oregon, from mid-1960s until mid-1973, at which time he did ornamental wrought iron work. In the 1970s he moved to the Bend, Oregon, area and ran the stables at Sun River Resort. In Minnesota he worked on a horse ranch and then, after moving to Florida, he became a massage therapist.
He is survived by his wife, Lyn; five children, Kelly, Kerri (Brian), Kurt (Karen), Kathy (Rodney) and Kevin (Lisa); six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. He is also survived by one brother, Stan (Joanna), and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was cremated and his ashes are being spread in various places. A memorial service may be scheduled at a later date.
