Hermiston
April 20, 1948 — April 13, 2021
Larry Robert Lewter of Hermiston was born April 20, 1948, in Amarillo, Texas, the son of Forest and Anna (Raef) Lewter. He passed away in Richland, Washington, on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at the age of 72.
Larry moved to Vista, California, as a child where he attended school. He graduated from Vista High School in the Class of 1966. Next he attended Palomar Junior College in San Marco, California, for two years. He then transferred to Eastern Oregon University in La Grande, Oregon, where he studied for six months.
He was drafted into the U.S. Army and served during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the 82nd Airborne, B Company, 3rd Battalion, 505th Infantry stationed in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, and the 4th Division, A Company, 1st Battalion, 35th Infantry stationed in Central Highland, Vietnam.
After his honorable discharge he returned to Eastern Oregon, and has resided in the Hermiston area since that time.
Larry worked in several positions for the Oregon Department of Transportation starting in 1971 and retiring 32 years later in 2003. He then worked as a security guard at the Umatilla Army Depot for a short time. His last job was as a bridge inspector for Fluor, where he worked from 2005 until 2013.
Larry enjoyed hunting, golfing, target shooting, playing the video game “World of Tanks” and expressing his sense of humor. He was a member of Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church in Hermiston and he loved spending time with his family.
Larry married Betty Herrera on July 29, 1972, at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church in Hermiston.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Betty; daughter Monica (Danny) Rodriguez; son Andy (Desa) Lewter; daughter Tamara (Randy) Lewter-Gerard; eight grandchildren: Amber, Cody, Chaz, Trevor, Justine, Evan, Damian and Preston; three great-grandchildren: Kaden, Wyatt and Amarissa; sister Sheron Lewter; and several nieces and nephews.
Recitation of the Rosary will be at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church. A Funeral Mass will begin at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church. Burial with military honors will follow in Hermiston Cemetery.
Family suggest memorial contributions to the American Heart Association or to the American Cancer Society.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements. To leave an online condolence for the family, please go to www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
