Hermiston
October 24, 1936 — May 10, 2021
LeEtta H. Wineland of Hermiston was born October 24, 1936, in Emmett, Idaho, the daughter of Edwin and Blanche (Wimer) Norris. She passed away at her home with her family by her side on Monday, May 10, 2021, at the age of 84.
LeEtta moved to the Hermiston area as a child where she attended school. She married Ronald Wineland on January 6, 1954, in Stevenson, Washington. The couple traveled for several years following Ron’s construction work. In 1972, they settled back into Hermiston where they have lived since.
LeEtta worked at Good Shepherd Hospital in the laundry department for over 21 years. She retired in 1999.
She enjoyed working in her yard, working with ceramics, quilting, sewing, fishing and camping. She was a past member of the Eagles and Moose lodges.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Ronald; daughters Rhonda Mundy and Melanie Roberts; sons Ronald Wineland Jr. and Brian Wineland; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; 12 brothers and sisters; daughter Debra; and a grandson, Kevin Roberts.
A private family gathering was held.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements. To leave an online condolence for the family, please go to www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
