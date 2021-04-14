Pendleton
July 31, 1935 — April 10, 2021
Lida Jean May died on April 10, 2021, at a local health care facility in Pendleton.
She was born July 31, 1935, in Pendleton, to Lee Collins Downing and Josephine (Holmason) Downing. She grew up in the Pendleton area and worked many years at the Lincoln School as secretary.
She was a very talented musician and taught piano lessons from her home.
She married William May on March 8, 1956. They were married 50 years until his passing.
Lida is survived by a brother, Henry (Priscilla) Downing; nephew Steve Downing; niece Sue Farley; and brother- and sister-in-law Harrison and Janis Handley.
There will be a graveside service on April 20 at 11 a.m. at Skyview Memorial Park in Pendleton. On May 1, at 1 p.m., a memorial service will be held at Grace Baptist Church.
