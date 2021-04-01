Pendleton
February 28, 1964 — March 8, 2021
Linda Marie Gandy 57, of Pendleton, died Monday, March 8, 2021, at her home. She was born February 28, 1964, in Hermiston, Oregon, to Howard and Donna (LaHue) Reher.
She lived most of her young life in Hermiston. Linda helped her dad at the service station the family owned on Highway 395. She later ended up owning and operating the service station with her husband Norman. After selling the service station and moving to Pendleton she went on to work at Wildhorse Casino until 2014, when she became disabled.
Linda enjoyed raising cocker spaniels for many years. She loved all animals and wanted her own herd of goats.
She was a member of the Bethel Church, where she loved and enjoyed her church family. Linda appreciated all the prayers that were sent up for her.
Linda and her cousin Cyndi Smalley enjoyed watching murder mysteries together. They had hoped to write their own story someday.
The family would like to thank Kim Van Hoover, Vivian Hulick and Coleen Byers for their love and support.
Linda is survived by her husband, and cousin Cyndi Smalley. She is preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Donna (LaHue) Reher
Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of the arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnsmortuary.com.
