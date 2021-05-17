Bend
April 28, 1969 — May 9, 2021
In the afternoon of May 9, 2021, Lisa Grace Rosenberg tragically passed away at the age of 52. She was born on April 28, 1969, in Hermiston, Oregon, to Henry and June Rosenberg. She received her bachelor's degree from Concordia University, Irvine, California, in 2019.
She worked in banking and construction for 30 years. She was married for 25 years to Denny Whitsett. They raised two sons, Tranden and Garrett Whitsett, and one daughter, Hannah Williams. She was a grandma to three, Lyla, Kyrie and Malia Williams (they called her "Ba").
Lisa had a passion for live music, dancing, the beach, camping, painting, chasing sunsets, golf, swimming, sports involving her children, her friends and her grandkids, and pro football, especially any team Tyrell Williams played for.
She had a deep love for her family, her friends, her children and her grandkids. She was known for her infectious laugh, quick wit, and her love and adoration for her kids and grandkids. She always put her family first.
Lisa was preceded in death by her dad, Henry Rosenberg. She is survived by her mom, June Rosenberg; her three children, Tranden, Hannah and Garrett; her three grandchildren, Lyla, Kyrie and Malia; her sisters, Lori Davis (Tom) and Tera Longhorn (Ed); and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Walchli Farms, 32697 E. Loop Road (Blue Sheds), in Hermiston, Oregon, at 2 p.m.
The family is asking donations to help cover expenses be made to the Lisa Rosenberg Memorial Fund at Banner Bank.
