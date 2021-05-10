Ione
July 12, 1926 — May 5, 2021
Margaret L. “Meg” Murray, 94, of Ione, died Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at Pioneer Memorial Hospital in Heppner. A graveside service will be held on Friday, May 14, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Heppner Masonic Cemetery.
She was born on July 12, 1926, at Salmon Creek, Washington, the daughter of George and Gertrude Hollingsworth Gwin. Meg was raised and attended school at Newberg, Oregon. After graduation from high school, she attended Oregon State University for a year. Throughout her life she lived in Newberg, Corvallis, Roseburg, Long View, Washington, La Grande, and the Heppner/Ione area.
On July 28, 1945, Meg married Rod Murray at Biloxi, Mississippi. The couple raised five children. Rod and Meg owned and operated Murray Drugs in Heppner and Condon.
Meg was a member of the Episcopal Church, Soroptimist, and was on the Morrow County Health District Board. She enjoyed watching her children and grandchildren in all sporting events and flower gardening.
Survivors include husband Rod Murray; children Mark Murray and Sandy, Matt Murray and Mary, John Murray and Ann, and Anne Murray and Dawn; 12 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Meg was preceded in death by her daughter and son-in-law Maralee and husband Dean, and siblings Francelle Yackey and George Gwin Jr.
Contributions in her honor may be made to Pioneer Memorial Hospital, P.O. Box 9, Heppner, OR 97836.
Sweeney Mortuary of Heppner is in care of arrangements. You may sign the online condolence book at www.sweeneymortuary.com.
