Lake Oswego
March 1, 1927 — February 13, 2021
Margery Jackson (nee Hillman), beloved wife of Wilton Jackson (1920-2021), and cherished mother of six daughters and two sons, and many adoring grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
Her 75-year marriage to Wilton modeled for her family and friends deep love, tireless devotion, loyalty, patience, and tender caring through the good and hard times.
In the presence of her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren one experienced how deeply she connected to them and how she honored their sacred Being. Margery cheered all of them at their sports events and encouraged their academic, musical and ballet accomplishments.
She had an adventuresome spirit, traveling with Wilton by car on a trip to Alaska with four children under the age of 7; a motor home trip with Wilton to Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama; an all-night drive to California in a station wagon rigged with a sheet of plywood so the children slept double decker-style; and there were many camping excursions.
Margery’s life was marked by a deep faith and commitment to her community. She was a life member of the altar guild of the St. Bridget’s Roman Catholic Church in Nyssa and instilled faith in her children through catechism, the sacraments, Vacation Bible School, and the example of her life. She served and supported her community in Nyssa as a member of the Malheur Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, the Nyssa Home Extension (charter member), the Malheur County Mental Health Board, and the Nyssa School Building Committee after a fire destroyed the high school. She was an active member of the Treasure Valley Spinners and Weavers as well as an accomplished seamstress. Well ahead of her time, while leading the Girl Scouts in Nyssa for 20 years, she challenged biases and advocated with school leaders to provide equal access to sports funds for middle and high school girls.
Margery worked with her husband in Nyssa’s Ideal Gas and later in Wilton Petroleum. In the midst of her many family commitments and community leadership, Margery designed and oversaw the construction of two family houses in Nyssa.
After 55 years in Nyssa, Margery and Wilton moved to Mary’s Woods in Lake Oswego, Oregon. Whether at home in Nyssa or residing in the retirement community at Mary’s Woods, Margery and Wilton were devoted to the common good, sharing their visionary generosity, hard work, and abiding love.
Margery was beloved of her husband, her children, her large extended family, and her friends. She was beloved of Christ whom she served, and beloved of God her Creator. Gratefully remembering her life, we recall the Biblical accolade, “She died saturated with days.”
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully request that tribute gifts in Margery Jackson’s name be made to support the Resident Fund at Mary’s Woods, 17400 Holy Names Drive, Lake Oswego, OR 97034. You may also give securely online at www.maryswoods.org/about-us/giving/.
