Pendleton
January 17, 1924 – April 23, 2021
Mary Gillett Evans of Pendleton, Oregon, was born on January 17, 1924, in Burley, Washington, to parents Leon and Mary Jensen Gillett. She died on April 23, 2021, in Pendleton, Oregon.
Mary was raised on the family farm in Burley. She graduated from College of Idaho with a degree in education. She met her husband Denny G. Evans in choir at the First United Methodist Church in Pendleton and were married on June 9, 1957.
Mary’s second love was gardening and she passed on this passion to her kids and grandchildren. Mary taught elementary school prior to marriage and was a substitute teacher for many years in the Pendleton school system. She enjoyed huckleberry picking in the mountains of Eastern Oregon.
Mary was a strong supporter of the First United Methodist Church and donated her time and energy to many charitable organizations, including Helping Hands and Community Bargain Counter. She served on the Habitat for Humanity board and supported and campaigned for the Democratic Party. Mary and Denny had several foster children and well as sponsored children abroad. Mary was accepting of others and saw the best in everyone. She fought for equality even when it wasn’t popular.
Mary is survived by daughter Marilee Evans-Wildgrove of Reno, Nevada; sons Gaylen Evans of Portland, Oregon, and Lynn Evans of Central Point, Oregon; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Denny, sister Phyllis Gillett, and brother Homer Gillette.
Services will be held Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at 2 p.m. outside at Olney Cemetery.
Arrangements are with Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop. Online condolences may be sent to www.pioneerchapel.com.
