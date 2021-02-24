Hermiston
Aug. 8, 1940 — Feb. 23, 2021
Michael H. “Mike” O’Leary of Hermiston, Oregon, was born on August 8, 1940, in Brewster, Washington, to parents Arlie William O’Leary and Frances Viola (Jess) O’Leary. He died on February 23, 2021, in Hermiston, Oregon, at the age of 80 years.
Mike was raised and attended schools in Wenatchee, Washington, graduating from Wenatchee High School in the class of 1959. He enlisted in the United States Army on June 10, 1959. Mike served in Vietnam and later as a recruiter for over 10 years.
Mike was united in marriage to Corinne Elizabeth Deak on June 7, 1963, in Seattle, Washington. They lived in many different locations while Mike served our country until he retired on August 31, 1981, as a Sergeant First Class. He then worked at the Puget Sound Naval Station and later for the Department of Defense. In 1997, they moved to Prineville, Oregon, and then in 2006 moved to Brewster, Washington, before settling in Hermiston, Oregon, in 2010, where they have lived since.
Mike was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served on a service mission in Hermiston, Oregon. He enjoyed crocheting, golfing and fishing.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Corinne O’Leary, Hermiston, Oregon; sons Michael (Nan) O’Leary, Bremerton, Washington, and Shawn (Barbara) O’Leary, Poulsbo, Washington; daughters Julie (Bill) Smith-Tittle, Prineville, Oregon, and Kelli (Ron) Benage, Hermiston, Oregon; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; one great great-grandson; and numerous nieces; nephews and cousins.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents; four sisters: Pat, Deloris, Donna and Sharon; and a brother, Loren.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, March 1, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 850 S.W. 11th St., Hermiston, Oregon. A graveside service with military honors will be held on Friday, March 5, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Wenatchee City Cemetery, Wenatchee, Washington.
Please share memories of Mike with his family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com. Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon, is in care of arrangements.
