Hermiston
January 19, 1961 — March 25, 2021
Michael S. “Mike” Wheelhouse was born on January 19, 1961, in Hermiston, Oregon, to Roy Peter Wheelhouse and Patricia Jeanne Gray Wheelhouse. He died on March 25, 2021, at his home in Hermiston, Oregon, at the age of 60 years.
Mike was raised and attended schools in Hermiston, Oregon. He played the saxophone in band and worked at the Big Scoop Ice Cream Parlor during high school, graduating from Hermiston High School in the class of 1979.
He immediately went to work for the Union Pacific Railroad, retiring after 40 years as a fireman/oiler.
Mike was united in marriage to Jackie M. Mantle on April 30, 1983, in Hermiston, Oregon. He was a member of Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church. He loved to cook, especially, authentic Mexican recipes, and enjoyed traveling to Mexico.
He is survived by his mother, Pat Wheelhouse, Hermiston, Oregon; sisters Cindy Thompson of Hermiston and Narita VanderLinden of Kennewick, Washington; brothers Bill Wheelhouse of Hermiston, Russ Wheelhouse of Lincoln City, and Richard Wheelhouse of Miles City, Montana; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Mike was preceded in death by his wife, Jackie Wheelhouse; his father, Pete Wheelhouse; and his grandparents.
Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church in Hermiston, Oregon. Mass of Christian burial will follow at 10:30 a.m., and then burial at the Hermiston Cemetery, Hermiston, Oregon.
Those who wish may make contributions in Mike’s memory to Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church Building Fund.
Please share memories of Mike with his family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon, is in care of arrangements.
