Pendleton
March 24, 2021
Michelle Lois Heise Holt of Pendleton, Oregon, passed away in her home in the early hours of Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Her final days and final moments were spent surrounded by family.
Michelle was extremely family oriented and spent most of her time with her family and beloved dogs. She was the daughter of Diana Harp and Jeff Heise. Diana had two other children, Dawn Harvey and Paul (Lynn) Harp. Through childhood and adulthood she was very close with both siblings as well as her cousin Robin Fitzmorris, who was not only a close family member, but also a best friend.
She was the devoted mother to Greg Thiel, Breanna Rhode and Chelsea Holt, and grandmother to Sullivan Holt. Her love for her children and grandchild kept her fighting, and motivated her everyday. Much of her final days were spent sharing memories and laughs with Greg, Breanna, Chelsea, Sullivan, and her nieces Katelyn, Madison and Mackenzie, as well as Robin and Robin's daughter Gabrielle.
Michelle was endlessly caring, which was reflected in her chosen profession as a nurse. For over 20 years Michelle dedicated herself to a number of patients and impacted the lives of so many. Her pride and love for her work as a nurse was unsurpassed. She acquired her nursing degree in Pendleton, while working multiple jobs and raising three children.
In her free time Michelle loved camping, concerts, visiting the beach, planting flowers, and enjoying her family. She will be remembered for her love of music, spoiling her grandson and great-nephews, enjoying true crime dramas, laughing with her family, spreading encouragement, her incredible strength, and loving every animal she came across.
She will be missed tremendously. Her beautiful spirit lives on in her family.
She is preceded in death by her mother Diana, father Jeff, and sister Dawn.
A joint service for Michelle Holt and Dawn Harvey will be held April 10, 2021, at 4 p.m. at the Roy Raley Room in Pendleton.
Arrangements are being handled by Burns Mortuary of Pendleton. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnsmortuary.com.
