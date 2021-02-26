Pendleton
April 16, 1947 — February 24, 2021
After a courageous battle with ALS, Millie passed away peacefully at her home in Pendleton.
Millie was born in Mount Pleasant, Pennsylvania, to Alex and Emma Morvosh, and grew up in the town of Tarrs, Pennsylvania. After completing school there, she attended and graduated from the Latrobe Area Hospital School of Nursing in 1968, and then enlisted in the U.S. Army.
She served as a Pediatric Nurse at Fort Knox, Kentucky, before being assigned to the 121st Evac. Hospital in Seoul, Korea. After nearly three years of service, she was honorably discharged in 1971.
While in Korea, she met and married Steven Conover, and upon her discharge they moved to Oregon. They had two children, Kimberly and Stevan, and after various moves around the state, they settled in Pendleton. They later divorced.
Millie’s nursing career spans nearly 40 years working in obstetrics, pediatrics, medical/surgical unit, day surgery and IV therapy. In Pendleton, she worked at Community Hospital, and then later St. Anthony Hospital. She went on to work for Dr. William Sleigh until his retirement, and then Dr. Malcolm Townsley until her retirement in 2007.
Millie continued her service to her country and state and joined the Oregon Army National Guard in 1980. She began as a captain with the medical support team of the 3rd Battalion, 116 Cavalry unit, and retired as lieutenant colonel in 1999 with the Oregon Medical Readiness Team. She received several Exceptional Service Medals, overseas service ribbon and Meritorious Service Medal for her dedication and devotion to duty to the Army and Oregon National Guard.
In 1983, she married Clyde Shaner. They shared many happy memories and family time until his death in 1994.
After her nursing retirement, she enjoyed the company of friend Jesse Shaw until his death in 2017.
She was a member of Episcopal Church of the Redeemer and the Lions Club in Pendleton.
Millie is survived by her children Kimberly (John) Gilsdorf of Athena and Stevan (Misty) Conover of Milton-Freewater; seven grandchildren Monique, Nicole, Preston, Mason, Alex, Anna and Emily; five great-grandchildren; brother Alex (Nancy) Morvosh of Scottdale, Pennsylvania; a niece and two nephews and their families; and devoted friend and caregiver Franca Krajeski. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Clyde Shaner, and friend Jesse Shaw.
Viewing will be at Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop, on March 3, 2021, from noon to 4 p.m. Service will be held March 4, 2021, at 10 a.m. at the same location and will be live-streamed via Facebook (Pendleton Pioneer Chapel Folsom-Bishop). Private interment with military honors at Olney Cemetery will follow.
We would like to thank VA Medical Center in Portland (ALS Team) and Walla Walla and Walla Walla Community Hospice for the exceptional care Mom received. We are also grateful for her many friends who prayed, visited and loved Mom. We additionally thank Jennifer Mann and SFC Roberto Gomez for his assistance.
Memorial contributions can be made to the ALS Association Oregon and SW Washington Chapter, www.ALSOregon.org, or info@alsoregon.org, or to the Wounded Warrior Project, www.woundedwarriorproject.org.
