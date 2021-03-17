Mesa, Arizona
March 2, 2021
How do you take 68 years of life and 47 years of marriage and put it on paper? The truth is, you don't.
Minford Dale Greninger Sr. was a husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, friend, uncle, and safe haven for many. He was a stubborn SOB, but man did he love with every piece of his heart. Not everyone got the same version of Mint, but everyone who knew him loved him.
Mint started his life at 17 when he joined the U.S. Army and fought in the Vietnam war. He was a door gunner and worked the front lines. After two years in the service, Mint received an honorable discharge with a Bronze Star and was sent home to marry his high school sweetheart, Jeannie Kaye Stone.
After eight years of marriage. Mint and Jeannie added three new additions to their home: Dail Rae, Samantha Jean, and Minford Dale Jr.
Mint spent his days doing what he was passionate about: rebuilding and repairing airplanes. He owned his own business, Alaska Flightline, in the small town of Homer, Alaska, for 20 years, a business that he and his late father built together. But winters were tough, and money was tight. Mint closed the business and moved his family to California.
After two years and two jobs, Mint found a temporary placement in Phoenix, Arizona, working overnights for PanAm. But the schedule was tough, and the money wasn't right for his level of talent. He finally found a permanent placement at Chandler Aviation, where he stayed until his retirement in 2008.
In retirement, Mint and his wife of 47 years spent their days gardening and watching old westerns, Judge Judy, and a few other favorites. Over the years, they had Spike, Sweetpea, Stripe, Chewy, and TC to keep them company. Every Sunday, the house was filled with the laughter and love of their two younger children and their grandkids.
Mint loved to entertain and never passed up the opportunity for a reason to party. He spent his final Christmas with family in 2020, surrounded with love and laughter one last time.
On March 2, 2021, one day after celebrating his 47th wedding anniversary with the love of his life, Jeannie, the two went to bed. Sometime in the night, Mint passed peacefully in his sleep next to his beautiful bride.
Mint now joins his mother, Barbara, father Dale, and many others in Heaven. He leaves behind his wife Jeannie and younger brother Charles "Chaz"; his daughter Dail and her husband, Ray, and their children Justin, Allan, Raymond, Malcolm, King, Lailah and Lilly; his daughter Samantha Jean and her husband Ryan, and their daughter Kyla; and his son Minford Dale Jr. and wife Khristyl, and their children Brylee, Jalee, Annalee, Tinalee and Minford III. He also leaves behind more friends than could ever be listed and a lifetime of love and memories. Mint was an amazing man who is gone but never forgotten.
"And the cat's in the cradle and the silver spoon/ Little Boy Blue and the man in the moon/ 'When you coming home, Dad?' 'I don't know when'/ But we'll get together then/ You know we'll have a good time then." ("Cat's in the Cradle" — Harry Chapin)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.