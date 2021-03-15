Stanfield
July 10, 1930 — March 12, 2021
Norma Jane Zabransky returned peacefully to her Father in Heaven on March 12, 2021, with family by her side. She was preceded in death by her husband Jack; daughter Susan Zabransky Ena; son Shane; parents Kenneth Hitesman and Verda Matheney (LeRoy); brothers Vern and Verl (Cindy) Matheney; sister Joan Townsend (Dwight); and grandchildren Cherise Zabransky and Jacob Zabransky.
Norma Jane Hitesman was born to Kenneth David Hitesman and Verda LaVeen Backus on July 10, 1930, in Pleasant Grove, Utah, and delivered by her grandmother Harriet Backus, who was the local midwife.
In 1934, Norma’s mother, Verda, married LeRoy Grant Matheney in Utah. In 1935, they moved to Pendleton, Oregon, where she became a big sister to Don, Vern and Verl. The family later moved back to Utah in 1938 where Norma’s baby sister, Joan, was born. Norma enjoyed growing up and playing with many of her Utah cousins. In 1945, the family moved to Irrigon, Oregon, where they bought a restaurant and service station, where Norma met Jack Zabransky while pumping gas.
Jack and Norma Zabransky were married February 16, 1948, in Olex, Oregon. Later that year, they welcomed their first daughter, Sandra. Jack worked at a wheat ranch and Norma cooked for the harvest crew while adding to their family, Susan and Stephen. In 1954, Jack and Norma saved enough money to purchase 125 acres in Stanfield, Oregon, where Shelley, Scott, Sherri and Shane were born. Jack and Norma’s ambition was to grow their farm and family while residing in Stanfield.
Norma loved a house filled with children, grandchildren, and good food. She loved the holidays and family gatherings. She was her grandchildren’s greatest fan and enjoyed attending all the kids’ activities. There was never a question who her grandchildren were. In her eyes, they could do no wrong and was her best medicine.
She is survived by her brother, Donald Matheney (Matha); children Sandra Clark (Kip), Stephen (Tana), Shelley Ena, Scott, and Sherri Morris (Scott); her 27 grandchildren, 82 great-grandchildren and 13 great-great-grandchildren.
There will be a memorial service for family and friends held on Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Hermiston, Oregon, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located at 850 S.W. 11th St., at 11 a.m., with a viewing at 10 a.m. Burial to follow at the Stanfield Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, because of Norma’s love of her grandkids and dogs, please donate to the Stanfield-Echo Little League or The Humane Society of Eastern Oregon Pet Rescue.
Bell Tower Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Please leave condolences at Norma’s online memorial at www.belltowerfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.