Pendleton
July 26, 1946 — March 1, 2021
Patricia Ann Tincknell was born on July 26, 1946, in Independence, Kansas, to Allan and Flora Tincknell. She was the youngest of seven children. In 1947 she and her family moved to Turner, Oregon. She attended school in Turner and graduated from Cascade Union High School in 1964. After graduation she was employed at Salem General Hospital in the maternity wing.
In 1967 she met Lee Towers and was married six months later on July 8 in a beautiful outside garden wedding at her sister’s house. After the wedding, the couple lived in Irrigon. Two years later, they moved to a house in Pendleton and, in 1973, they moved into the house that she lived in for almost 50 years and she passed away in while surrounded by her adoring family.
Patricia was a stay-at-home mother and homemaker, raising three children. She was a wonderful, sweet, caring mother and grandmother, and a fabulous cook. She loved to cook for her family and found great pleasure watching them enjoy eating her meals.
She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Lee Towers; her children Michael (Missy) Towers, Cindy (Matt) Wood and Sheri (Shaner Applegate) Towers; grandchildren Lacey, Cody, Willie and Annie; great-grandchild Kash; brothers and sisters; and numerous nephews and nieces.
The family is grateful to the Walla Walla Community Hospice team, particularly Chris, Carol, Shae and Jennifer, for their compassionate care of our mom. They would also like to thank Dr. Choe, Amy and his team from Eastern Oregon Cancer Center for showing such empathy and understanding through our mom’s brief struggle with cancer. They would also like to thank Patricia’s neighbors that brought food and care to our family.
A small family graveside gathering will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations can be made to Eastern Oregon Cancer Center on her behalf.
Share online condolences with the family at www.pioneerchapel.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.