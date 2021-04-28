Hermiston
July 14, 1936 — April 25, 2021
Peter “Pete” Strawick, passed away April 25, 2021, from heart complications. He will be laid to rest next to his love, Deanna “Dee” Strawick (Bellinger) at Hermiston Cemetery.
He was born Peter Abbott in Ontario, Windsor, Canada, on July 14, 1936, to Erwin Abbott and Marguerite (Chappus) Abbott. He took his stepfather’s last name when the family moved to Spokane, Washington, where he developed a love of camping, fishing, and hunting. He graduated from Lewis and Clark High School, and after a sports injury ended his college scholarship at Central Washington University, he became a United States citizen and enlisted in the Army where he was stationed in Alaska for two years, surviving a plane crash.
Pete was a gifted storyteller and a true “people person.” He led a colorful, unique life, and was many things including an athlete, salesman, entrepreneur, philanthropist, pilot, and a golf professional. Golf was Pete’s true passion. In 1983 he founded The Gatlin Brother’s Senior Golf Classic (later renamed The Champions Classic), an annual event through 1985, which was the first-ever PGA stop in Reno, Nevada, and included a benefit concert. He also spent a year competing on the Senior PGA Tour.
He considered Hermiston, Oregon, his home where he lived many happy years with his beloved Dee. There they owned Kik’s Golf Center, and eventually he created a junior golf program, teaching many young people to golf. His friends and family knew him as generous, outgoing, and caring. As one friend said recently, “He gave himself to everyone.”
He is survived by his children Kristi Morton (Cliff), April Spangler and Lisa Laskey (Kim); his sisters Elly Chestnut, LaVerne Christenson and Marty Abbott; and nine grandchildren: Ren, Mel, Ryan, Gunner, Skylar, Grant, Gage, Shea and Addison.
In lieu of flowers, go to the golf course and play 18 holes or hit the driving range. Pete would love to be remembered while playing golf.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.