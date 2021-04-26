Hermiston
August 17, 1930 — April 22, 2021
Ramona M. Brown Gilbert of Hermiston, Oregon, was born on August 17, 1930, in Rutland, Vermont, to parents Arthur and Ona Noyes Brink. She died on April 22, 2021, in Hermiston, Oregon, at the age of 90 years.
Ramona was raised and attended schools in Vermont. She met Delbert “Del” Brown on the East Coast during his Army enlistment and they were married on August 17, 1947, in Rutland, Vermont. She then sold her bike to get the train fare to travel to Oregon. They lived in various places before settling in Hermiston, Oregon, in 1957 where she has lived since.
They purchased the Dairy Queen in Hermiston and operated it until 1968. They owned and operated a construction/trucking business for several years along with managing their commercial properties. Del preceded her in death in 1982. She married Leonard L. “Gil” Gilbert on December 1, 1983, in Las Vegas, Nevada. She enjoyed traveling and had traveled across the United States with both of her husbands.
Ramona enjoyed RVing, boating, and was the family historian. She and Del were members of the Coast Guard Auxiliary, and they once received a commendation from the Governor of Oregon for saving a boater's life on the Columbia River during a violent wind storm.
She was a longtime member of the Hermiston Eagles Lodge.
She is survived by her son Kenneth Brown, Hermiston, Oregon; daughter Kathryn Erz and husband Rick, Hermiston, Oregon; grandchildren Jason (Maggie), Gerad (Trista), Stacey (Jason), Brian (Samantha) and Alexis (Jon); 12 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ramona was preceded in death by her husbands, her parents, sister Ruth Brink Dikeman, and brothers Richard Brink, Fred Brink and Joseph Brink.
A private family gathering will be held.
Those who wish may make contributions in Ramona’s memory to Pet Rescue c/o Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, P.O. Box 289, Hermiston, OR 97838.
Please share memories of Ramona with her family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon, is in care of arrangements.
