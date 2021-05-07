Milton-Freewater
October 23, 1946 — May 5, 2021
Words associated with Richard Grant Woodhall, who passed away at home on May 5, 2021, from heart and kidney disease: husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, storyteller, hunter, a man not afraid to tackle a project from broken car to busted plumbing; he gave it his all.
Richard (Dick) Grant Woodhall was born October 23, 1946, to Berniece (Hurst) and Jack A. Woodhall in Vancouver, Washington. He is the youngest brother of John, Jayne, Janice and Mark.
Dick attended several schools in M-F. He graduated from McLoughlin Union HS in 1965. He completed a year of auto mechanics at WWCC and also spent a half year at BMCC in mechanics.
Dick had many jobs over his life: an attendant at the Rainbow Gas Station; he was a fence builder and sprinkler changer for Bob Frasier Cattle Co., he worked as a hyster driver at Umatilla Cannery; and was a parts runner for Tex Brotherton Dodge Dealer. At the Athena mill he worked on the log pond. At Key Technology he began as an assembler, advanced to floor lead, and retired as assembly production supervisor in 1998.
Besides having a full-time job he maintained a small family farm raising cattle, grew alfalfa and beardless barley, and owned Woodhall Used Auto. Dick, Kevin, and Dick’s father also built a frame house. A family tradition consisted of providing Christmas trees to Milton-Freewater schools and selling them at the lot at 139 S. Main St.
Dick met Carol (Boyer) while working at the cannery in 1965. He asked her out on a “dare” from his friends. They were married on August 11, 1966, and have two children: son Kevin of Milton-Freewater and daughter Tami VanBuren of Othello, Washington.
Dick is grandfather to six wonderful young men and women: Sarah (Efrain) Villanueva, Kateland and Wyatt Woodhall of Milton-Freewater; Lane, Logan and Emilee Van Buren of Kahlotus, Washington, all who filled his heart with pride and love.
Dick is survived by his wife of 54 years; Kevin and Tami and their children; his brother John (Judy) and sister Janyce (Myron); and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, brother and sister-in-law.
Visitation will be Monday, May 10, 2021, from 4-6 p.m. at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home. A graveside service is to be led by Rev. Duane Geyer on Tuesday, May 11, at 1 p.m. at the Milton-Freewater Cemetery. Lunch will follow at the family home, 56676 W. 7 Ranch Lane.
To leave online condolence, visit www.munsellerhodes.com.
