Hermiston
April 25, 1940 — April 3, 2021
Robert “Darrall” Hughes of Hermiston was born April 25, 1940, in Hermiston, the son of Gwyn Lloyd and Orrel Jane (Campbell) Hughes. He passed away in Kennewick, Washington, on Saturday, April 3, 2021, at the age of 80.
Darrall grew up and attended school in Hermiston, graduating from Hermiston High School in the class of 1958. After high school, he served in the U.S. Army for four years.
He then worked at various jobs in the Hermiston area for several years. In 1973, he began his career at the Hermiston Liquor Store. He operated the liquor store for 37 years, retiring in 2010.
Darrall enjoyed fishing, hunting, paint by numbers, playing spider solitaire, reading western novels and meeting for morning coffee with his friends. He loved his family dearly and enjoyed spending time with them.
Darrall married Donna Barton on March 4, 1972, in Hermiston.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Donna; sons Jim (Wendy) Hughes and Bob (Stephanie) Hughes; grandchildren Cailey, Hunter, Brenton, Breeanna, Madeline and Kenzie; several bonus grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and many extended family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, and two sisters.
A service will be announced at a later time. Burial will be in Hermiston Cemetery.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements.
To leave an online condolence for the family please go to www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
