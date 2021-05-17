Anderson, South Carolina
December 14, 1929 — March 29, 2021
Robert Howard “Bob” Phipps, age 91, passed away Monday, March 29, 2021, at his home in Anderson, South Carolina, with his wife of nearly 70 years and his family at his side.
Bob was born December 14, 1929, in Beemer, Nebraska, to the late Floyd Loch Phipps and Thelma “Edna” Townsend. He was preceded in death by his eldest son, William Floyd “Bill” Phipps; grandchildren Daniel, Desiree and Darcel Evans; sister Mary Ann Board; and brother Charles “Raymond” Phipps.
Bob was a graduate of Pendleton High School Class of 1949 in Pendleton, Oregon. After graduation, he joined the U.S. Navy and attended electronics school after boot camp at Treasure Island in San Francisco, California. He served aboard the USS Rowan DD-782.
When his tour ended, he returned to Pendleton where he met and married his wife, Jaimiee “Irene” Findlay, on November, 1, 1951.
He was recalled to active duty during the Korean war in 1952. He continued his service until June 1974 when he retired as an electronics chief technician. During one phase of his service, he was responsible for the upkeep of sites and for the instruction of naval reservists in Pendleton and North Bend, Oregon, and in Walla Walla and Tri-Cities, Washington. He became an instructor of electronics at Treasure Island. He also served aboard the USS Jason AR8, a naval repair ship. A highlight of his naval career was when he served at the Communication Station at San Miguel in the Philippines from 1969-1971, accompanied by his family. Although he was not a submariner, he was attached to Sub Ron Three Staff for two years prior to his retirement.
Bob was very active in the Boy Scouts of America for over 50 years. He was a Wood Badge trained scouter who taught adults and youth. He served as an assistant Scoutmaster, Scoutmaster and as a committee member in Empire, Oregon, the Far East Council, San Francisco Council, and San Diego Council where he formed an inner-city troop that was sponsored by his church. He continued participating in the BSA program after his retirement from the Navy in the Blue Mountain Council in Pendleton, Oregon, where he formed another church-sponsored troop. He was honored with the District Award of Merit.
In addition to his scouting, he was very involved in his church, the First Church of God, as a Sunday school teacher; a member of various committees; and chairman of the board. He was also a lifetime member of the Pendleton VFW Let ’er Buck Post 922.
He was an instructor in the electronics department of Blue Mountain Community College in Pendleton, Oregon, and then at Kenai Peninsula College in Soldotna, Alaska, after he and Irene relocated there to be closer to their grandchildren in 1983.
Bob and Irene spent the next 34 years in Alaska where he spent the summers at Poachers Cove in Soldotna helping with the development of new lots and enjoying his retirement, fishing and spending time with family and friends.
In 2016, he and Irene moved to South Carolina to be closer to their children, grandchildren and extended family.
Bob is survived by his loving wife Irene of South Carolina; his daughters Dorothy McCune of Georgia and Pamela Sue Evans of South Carolina; sons Robert (Judy) Phipps of Florida and Russell (Pam Jean) of South Carolina; daughter-in-law Diana Phipps of California; sister Bonnie (Larry) Ghrist of Oregon; 16 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at Dolly Cooper Veterans Cemetery, 140 Inway Drive, Anderson, South Carolina, on June 11, 2021, at 2 p.m., assisted by Standard Cremation and Funeral Center.
