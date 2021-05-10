Pendleton
January 16, 1943 — May 6, 2021
Ronald Charles Esselstyn, 78, of Pendleton, died May 6, 2021, at his home. He was born January 16, 1943, at St. Anthony Hospital to Rodney William and Dorothy Mary Gang Esselstyn.
He was raised in Echo where he attended school until his parents’ divorce in 1953. He and his mom moved to Walla Walla, where he attended Paine and Baker elementary schools, Garrison Jr. High, and Walla Walla High School. He later moved to Pendleton to live with his dad Rod and wife Elaine.
Right out of high school, he enlisted in the Army on August 5, 1963. He served in Vietnam and was injured on August 27, 1965. He had been on a mission in a Huey chopper. They landed in a rice paddy and Ron jumped out and was startled by a sniper. He was off balance and fell into the helicopter’s tail rotor, sustaining a severe head injury. After many months of rehab, he was able to walk again and even ran marathons. In May 2015, he had to start using a wheelchair.
He attended Blue Mountain Community College for two years, taking general studies classes. He was employed by General Tire for a year and as an appraiser for the Umatilla County Assessor’s Office from 1970 to 1992. He was married to Karen Armstrong from 1967 until 1976. He married Sue Wagner on November 21, 2005.
Ron loved sports, especially basketball and running. He also liked music and animals. He had a lot of pets and treated them well.
A graveside service with military honors will be held on Saturday, May 15, at 3 p.m. at Olney Cemetery in Pendleton.
