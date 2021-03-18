Pendleton
January 24, 1942 — March 13, 2021
Marie passed away at her home surrounded by her husband or 60 years, Dean, her sister, Bonnie, her daughters, Kathryn and Rebecca, sons-in-law David and Jim, and her grandchildren, Katie, Chris and Becky, in the morning of March 13, 2021.
Marie, 79, was born in a wood shed in Gold Bar, Washington, to parents Bernice and Norman Champagne, during WW II. She grew up in Gold Bar, Everett and Snohomish, Washington, close to her beloved grandparents, Harley and Mazie Mores.
She started high school in 1955 at Triangle Lake, Oregon, where she met her future husband, Dean Groshong. They married on August 6, 1960. They welcomed Kathryn in 1964 and Rebecca in 1968.
Marie started her education at the Eugene Business College, learning shorthand when she was 17, and ended at Western Oregon University with a master's degree in education and computers.
Her career included working for Parole and Probation, teaching many years of Red Cross swimming lessons, managing several aquatic centers, director of the Oregon Parks and Recreations Department, and her career ended as a fifth grade teacher at Sunset Elementary School for more than 20 years!
She enjoyed traveling with her daughters and grandchildren to Mexico, Spain and the East Coast. She was an accomplished seamstress, artist, and a cake decorator for numerous weddings. She was an excellent pitcher on the women’s softball team in Bend and rode her bike from Bend to Redmond often. She once rode her bike from the top of Santiam Pass to the Oregon Coast. Marie and Dean spent many summers camping, water skiing, and visiting friends and family.
She was a lifelong member of the First Christian Church, a youth director in Bend and an elder and chair of the board in Pendleton. She was a Campfire leader, taught anger management classes at EOCI, and was a member of the National Education Association.
Marie was preceded in death by her grandparents, Harley and Mazie Mores; mother Bernice May; father Norman Champagne; stepfather James May; brother Paul May; and stepmother Lillian Champagne.
She is survived by her husband Dean Groshong; her daughters Kathryn Youngman (Jim Youngman) and Rebecca Barlow (David Barlow); grandchildren Katie Groshong and Becky and Chris Youngman; her sister Bonnie Burnett; and numerous nieces.
A celebration of life will take place at a later date at the Pendleton First Christian Church.
A special thank you to Dr. Libby and her staff.
In lieu of flowers, donation made to the First Christian Church, 215 N. Main Street, Pendleton or fccpendleton.org.
Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnsmortuary.com.
