Milton-Freewater
September 14, 1942 — January 11, 2021
Ruth A. Bowman, 78, passed away at her longtime home in Milton-Freewater, Oregon, on Jan 11, 2021.
Ruth was born on September 14, 1942, in Weiser, Idaho, to Frank G. Bowman and Helen M. (Jean) Marlow Bowman, the second of four siblings. She grew up in Baker County near Richland, Oregon, helping her family on the ranch where she learned extensive homemaking skills; gardening, preserving, sewing and crocheting.
In 1958, Ruth married Herbert P. Anderson. They lived in Baker City, Oregon, where they had three children together: Barbara Davis, Debra (Rod) MacLean and Douglas Anderson. They later divorced in 1970.
Ruth moved with her children first to La Grande and then to Pendleton where she attended college at Blue Mountain CC and studied accounting courses. She began working at Harvest Chevrolet, where she met the love of her life, Everett Barlow, and his three children: David (Rebecca) Barlow, Julia Armstrong (Sean Moore) and Tamara (Robert) Pahl. Everett shared her love of the mountains; fishing, mushroom picking and looking for wild animals at every opportunity.
Ruth and Everett moved to Milton-Freewater in 1987 when Ruth assumed the position of office manager at Dayl Graves in Walla Walla, Washington. She became well known for her smile and excellent customer service. She retired from Dayl Graves in 2013.
Ruth was a lifelong learner, determined in her efforts to acquire new skills and pursue creative interests. She became an accomplished painter. Later Ruth learned to machine knit and even operated a small business, Ruth’s Knits, where she provided lessons and other services to the machine knitting community.
Ruth was an extraordinary mother, grandmother, sibling and friend. Ruth’s home and property were the gathering place where you were well fed and stories told. Her strength of character, resilience, generous spirit, kindness and loving guidance will continue to inspire her family now and for generations to come. A life well lived in every aspect. She will be sorely missed by all that knew and loved her.
Ruth is survived by her six children and their significant others, including 11 grandchildren: Robyn, Kyle, Conner, Cameron, Travis, Tori, Blythe, Trever, Sara, Paisley and Katie; 12 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild on the way. Ruth was preceded in death by her long-time love, Everett; her parents; brother Garry; son Doug; and grandson Colin. '
A memorial will be held at a later date when family can gather safely and celebrate her life very well lived.
Those wishing to make a memorial donation in Ruth’s name can make it to St. Mary’s Cancer Center through Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder St., Walla Walla, WA 99362.
