Hermiston
July 4, 1944 — April 17, 2021
The Lord has found one of his lost angels and has taken her home to be with Him.
Sandra Jo “Sandy” Patterson was born on July 4, 1944, in Salem, Oregon, to parents Joseph and Edith Turnidge Cribbs. She took her journey home to heaven on April 17, 2021, from her home in Hermiston, Oregon, at the age of 76 years.
After high school, Sandy graduated from business school and worked for the family business, Cribbs Brothers Logging. She has lived in Hermiston, Oregon, for the past 35 years where she served many people as an in-home care giver. She loved people and felt this was her calling.
Sandy enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing cards, word search puzzles and walks in the park. She cherished spending time with her family and her fur babies.
She is survived by the love of her life, Donald Norton; son Jerry and wife Diane; daughter Suzun; grandchildren Steven and Tausha; great-grandchildren Rayvonie, Ayonna, Pricilla, Hector, Lluvia, Zak, Sarah, Makalya, Kiki and Bleau; great-great-grandchildren Koasie and Able; many fur babies, one of which was Brulee, who joined Sandy so they could make their trip to God together.
Sandy was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Pearly “Tony” Cribbs; and two grandsons, JD and Michael.
A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Crossroads Community Church, 350 N. Sherman St., Stanfield, Oregon.
Please share memories of Sandy with her family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon, is in care of arrangements.
