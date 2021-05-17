Pendleton
January 19, 1942 — May 10, 2021
Shirlee S. Meadows, age 79, of Pendleton, Oregon, passed away on Monday, May 10, 2021. She was born on January 19, 1942, in Aberdeen, Washington.
Shirlee graduated from Irene S. Reed High School in Shelton, Washington, and Tacoma Community College, where she received her associate’s degree in technical arts. She furthered her education by becoming a registered nurse in 1980. Shirlee loved her work and cared for individuals in their home as a private nurse until she retired in 2011.
After moving back to the Pacific Northwest, Shirlee volunteered for the Foster Grandparents-Senior program in Pendleton, Oregon.
Shirlee loved the Pacific Northwest and was content while camping in the mountains or walking along the beach on the Oregon and Washington coast. In her early years, Shirlee enjoyed adventurous trips to hike mountain trails or raft one of the many whitewater rivers throughout Washington, Oregon and California. She enjoyed cooking, crafting, reading and drawing. She was a natural talent for researching any new topic to become self-taught on a new hobby. Her most recent pastime was making skin care products for her own use. Shirlee was fun-loving and people often referred to her as a delight.
She is preceded in death by her mother, father, two sisters, and her first husband. She is survived by one son and one brother.
Shirlee’s family would like to thank the staff at Avamere Assisted Living in Hermiston, Oregon, and the staff from Good Shepherd Home Health Hospice and Home Care. The care you provided during her last few months was unsurpassed.
No memorial service is planned at this time.
If you wish to provide a memorial donation, the family asks that you support Pioneer Humane Society/PAWS. Shirlee had a fondness for all animals, especially her dog, Sparky, and her cats, Harvy and Melody.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.