Pendleton
May 31, 1950 — April 29, 2021
Shirley Mae Lindsey passed away April 29, 2021, at her home in Pendleton, Oregon, at the age of 70.
Shirley was born to Virgil Delo Rhinhart and Opal Mae Sparks. Shirley graduated from Pendleton High School in 1968 then went on to Blue Mountain Community College, where she met John El Lindsey at a dance. They married and had two children, Kerri Ann Lindsey and Dustin Michael Lindsey. She was a very involved mother, supporting her children in everything they did.
Shirley worked for the state of Oregon for 15 years, then going on to the law office of Corey, Byler and Rew for 30+ years.
She enjoyed horses, drives in the mountains, the beach and sunshine.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Janet and Rosemary, brother-in-law Dean McCullough and sister-in-law Carol Bridges. She is survived by brother Lloyd Rhinhart, sister-in-law Joan Rhinhart, brother Wayne Bridges, brother Gary (Cheri) Rhinhart, daughter Kerri Baltzor, son Dustin Lindsey, and grandchildren Zane Baltzor, Travis Baltzor, Lily Lindsey and Masyn Lindsey.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, May 15, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Olney Cemetery in Pendleton.
Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of the arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnsmortuary.com.
