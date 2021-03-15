Pendleton
June 14, 1953 — March 7, 2021
Teresa R. Rose, 67, died Sunday, March 7, 2021, at her home. She was born June 14, 1953, in Baker City, Oregon, to Norman and Leona (Driver) Blank.
Teresa lived in Baker City and La Grande, and made Pendleton her home for the last 15 years. She enjoyed the job of caring for seniors in the community. Her hobbies were making stained glass candle lights and fishing with her family. Teresa’s favorite place and event of the year was the annual family camping trips to Target Meadows Camp Ground every August for huckleberry camp, which would last a couple of weeks.
Teresa is preceded in death by her parents Norman and Leona Blank and brother Edward Blank.
She is survived by her children Jim (Erica) Rose of Idaho and Danielle Rose of Pendleton; her sisters Diana Madsen of Pendleton and Paula (David) Odahl of Haines, Oregon; grandchildren Lexy Rexine and Easton Rose; and nieces and nephews Scott Murdock, Lorrie Murdoch, Jolene McElwain, Carrie Stuart, Kelly Anne Francis, Jennifer Chaney, Zach Ostby, Josh Francis and Shayna Kennedy.
The family would like to thank Debra Griffith, Stacy Dwyer and Shay Edward for all their support.
There will be a Celebration of Life held in August at Target Meadows.
Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnsmortuary.com.
