North Powder
March 2, 1971 — February 24, 2021
Born March 2, 1971, to parents Sandra and Dale Rodriguez in Hermiston, Oregon, Toby lived most of his life in and around Irrigon, Oregon. At the time of his sudden death he was living in North Powder, Oregon.
He worked for some time at Northwest Fabricators in Hermiston and various odd jobs. He was presently working for Sunshine Express Trucking in Boardman, Oregon.
With his companion of several years, Cindy Hilling, two children were born, Milly Rodriguez and Dustin Rodriguez, both of Hermiston, Oregon. With his current and much loved companion of 11 years, Nicole Lawyer, a son was born, Colton. Toby then became father also to Ashley Talbot and Bryan Lawyer.
He had the gift of “helps” and was able to do most anything. He was always willing to help family, friends and even people he didn’t even know. He was a very hard worker.
He will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his parents, Sandra Eubanks and Dale Rodriguez; brothers Rocky, Rusty and Casey Rodriguez; significant other Nicole Laywer; sons Colton, Bryan and Dustin; daughters Ashley and Milly; and one grandson.
A celebration of life will be held at Columbia View Community Church, 1240 E. Highway 730 in Irrigon, on March 13, 2021, at 1 p.m. Please wear a mask.
