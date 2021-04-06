Pendleton
March 14, 1946 — March 22, 2021
Vernita Ethel Chapman Herburger passed away on Monday, March 22, 2021.
She was born March 14, 1946, in Pendleton, Oregon, the daughter of Wayne and Eathel (Hogeland) Chapman. She grew up and attended school in Pilot Rock, Oregon.
After graduating from Pilot Rock High School she attended Blue Mountain Community College and then beauty school to become a hairdresser, but her passion was in animals.
She married Chuck Herburger in Pendleton in 1969. Together they had two sons, Mark Herburger and Lennis Herburger.
Vernita’s love for animals motivated her to be surrounded by cows, goats, sheep, dogs and horses. She boarded and trained horses for over 50 years. She taught riding lessons and spent countless hours on horseback rounding up cattle or riding in the Eagle Cap Wilderness.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Wayne and Eathel Chapman, her infant brother John Walter Chapman, and uncles Jim and Lennis Hogeland.
Vernita is survived by her husband, Chuck Herburger; her sons Mark (Michelle) of Pendleton, Oregon, and Lennis (Andrea) of Mt. Vernon, Washington; her sister Waynette Ralls of Vancouver, Washington; two grandchildren, Ryan Herburger and Scott Herburger, both of Pendleton; niece Rayanne DeBose (daughters Kendall and Taylor); and nephew Mike Ralls (wife Suzie and children Casey and Tripp).
At Vernita’s request, no services will be held.
