Pendleton
June 19, 1953 — March 30, 2021
Walter Harrison Hamm passed away Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family and friends. Walt was born June 19, 1953, to Jane and William Hamm.
Walt worked and retired from the training center in Pendleton, Oregon, where he met many lifelong friends.
He is survived by his sisters Sara William and Barb Brown, and brother Joe Hamm. Walt was a great uncle to his nieces and nephews.
Walt was married for 35 years to Nancy and they have two children, Heather Thornburg and Guy Hamm. He was a grandfather to Tanner Walczyk, Sean Simons, Mallory Thornburg, Brodie Bass, Hayden Hamm, Mackenzie Baird and Arya Hamm, and a great-grandfather to Malikia Simons.
Walt spent his time hunting and fishing with his family and friends. He was known for telling endless jokes and singing songs around the campfire.
Walt was a very genuine person with a huge heart. He never came across someone he didn’t like.
Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of the arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnsmortuary.com.
