Hermiston
January 27, 1931 — April 10, 2021
William Roland (Bill) Sorenson (90 years old) our beloved father, grandfather, brother and uncle, passed away peacefully with family by his side on April 10, 2021.
Bill was born on January 27, 1931, in Midvale, Utah, to Ben and Alice Sorenson and was oldest of three boys. When Bill was 10 years old the family moved to Kellogg, Idaho, where he graduated from Kellogg High School. Bill went on to graduate from the University of Idaho, where he earned a business degree and was a member of the SAE Fraternity.
Bill married Arlene Jaeger on July 24, 1954, in Kellogg, Idaho. For 62 years, he and Arlene shared a love of family, friends, golf, cards and travel, spending countless hours laughing, dancing and enjoying life. Bill enjoyed countless hours on the golf course with friends and family. He had a special relationship with Arlene’s sisters’ husbands, whom were some of his best friends.
Bill was the general manager of the Pik Kwik Grocery store in Kellogg for 30 years, until in 1983 he and Arlene moved to Hermiston, Oregon, after purchasing the Hallmark store.
Bill was highly regarded by many. Even up to his passing he was greeted with gratitude and respect by those who worked for him or were customers, either at Pik Kwik or Hallmark. It meant the world to him to hear stories about how he had positively impacted their lives.
Bill was a Rotary member and while living in Kellogg was bestowed the Paul Harris Fellow Rotarian Award. Bill was an avid golfer with numerous holes in one. He also loved to play cards. The family still plays “skit scat,” a game passed down from Bill’s mother’s side of the family. Bill spent countless hours playing pinochle and up to the last month of his life continued to gather with his group.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Arlene, and brother Jim. Bill is survived by his children Marc (Becky), Bonnie (Dave), Steve (Maureen) and brother Rick (Joni). Bill will be greatly missed by his seven grandchildren (Stacie, Jennifer, Stephen, Haley, Bill, Patrick and Kate), eight great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter. He and Arlene dearly loved and had special relationships with their grandchildren who they often boasted were the most beautiful and handsome children, but above that they cherished the grandkids for the joy, love and laughter they brought to their lives.
While Bill’s passing leaves a depth of grief, his family is comforted by the memories of love and joy they were so blessed to share with him, and they know Bill is home forever with Arlene, dancing cheek to cheek.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Sun Terrace Assisted Living and the Vange John Memorial Hospice Team, who provided Bill with compassionate comfort and care.
Due to Bill’s wishes, there will be a private gathering in celebration of his life with only immediate family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests for those who wish to make a donation in Bill’s memory to please make a contribution to Shriners Hospital for Children in Spokane, Washington.
Please share memories of Bill with his family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon, is in care of arrangements.
