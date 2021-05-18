Irrigon
April 6, 1934 — May 13, 2021
Willa “Dee” Hendricks of Irrigon left this earth on May 13, 2021, to be with our heavenly Father. She had just turned 87.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband Theodore Hendricks of 65 years, sons Michael and Paul Hendricks and great-great-grandson Jasper McKenzie. Dee is survived by five children, Teddy Shattuck, David Hendricks, Tracey Hendricks, Philip Hendricks and Julie Holloway, and over 70 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Dee was born on April 6, 1934, in Los Angeles, California to Zeke and Evelyn Walker. Her family traveled all over the U.S. and Canada. When she was 16 she met and later married Theodore in Fairbanks, Alaska, when he was stationed there during his service with the U.S. Army.
While she did work outside the home doing various jobs, her primary focus was always on raising the six kids they had in nine short years. They later adopted their granddaughter as their own. Dee was a very loving, devoted, rule-enforcing mom.
Dee had a passion for the arts. She loved painting and had a talent for it; she even attended art school. She loved fishing and traveling with her family. She spent most of her life traveling the country. Dee always took in stray animals and loved them like they were her children. Dee kept her feisty fiery spirit till the end.
A graveside service will be held for Dee on May 22, 2021, at the Irrigon Cemetery at 2 p.m.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements. To leave an online condolence for the family, please go to www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
