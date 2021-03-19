Boardman
August 2, 1962 — March 16, 2021
William “Carl” Hearn of Boardman was born August 2, 1962, in Needles, California, the son of Floyd and Patricia (Shepherd) Hearn. He passed away in Portland, Oregon, on March 16, 2021, at the age of 58.
Carl lived in Fernley, Nevada, as a child where he attended school, graduating from Fernley High School in the class of 1980. He then attended college at the University of Nevada Reno, where he received his bachelor’s degree in animal science in 1986.
Carl worked for Geothermal Foods in Fernley, Nevada, as a quality manager from 1986 until 1997. In 1997, he took a job with Empire Foods in Empire, Nevada, where he worked as a plant manager. In 2004, he moved to Boardman, Oregon, and began working for Cascade Specialties, first as the plant manager and later as the vice president of operations. In 2020, he began working as the site manager at the Amazon Web Services center in Boardman.
Carl enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing video games and doing crossword puzzles. He was a huge fan of the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco Giants.
Carl married Alesia Dommer in Reno, Nevada, on November 13, 1993.
He is survived by his wife, Alesia; daughter Caitlin (Sean) Shimer; granddaughter Tabitha Shimer; three sisters, Lori Poupeney, Kathy Jones and Julie Thompson; and many extended family members.
No services are planned.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations in Carl’s memory be made to ASPCA of Oregon.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements. To leave an online condolence for the family, please go to www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
