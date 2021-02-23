Heppner
June 25, 1955 — February 20, 2021
William Elmer “Bill” Mabe, of Heppner, died Saturday, February 20, 2021, at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, Washington.
He was born on June 25, 1955, in Heppner, the son of Harold and Ruby Mabe. He spent his growing up years in Fossil, graduation from Wheeler County High School in 1973.
Bill worked on ranches a big share of his life before working at Walmart Distribution Center in Hermiston. At the time of his death, he was working for Morrow County Grain Growers in Lexington.
He loved spending time with family, camping, hunting and fishing.
Survivors include his loving companion, Linda Harper; a brother, Marvin Mabe; a sister, Mildred Nelson; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Ruby; brothers Harold Dean and Rod; and a sister, Shirley.
Memorial contributions may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd St., New York, NY 10016.
Sweeney Mortuary of Heppner is in care of arrangements. You may sign the online condolence book at www.sweeneymortuary.com.
