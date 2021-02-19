Lake Oswego
September 12, 1920 — February 16, 2021
Wilton Carey Jackson, Lake Oswego, Oregon, died February 16, 2021, after a long, adventurous life.
Wilton was born in Little River, Texas, in 1920 to W.C. Jackson and Nora Brashear Jackson. Wilton was known for his friendly disposition and generous nature. He changed the atmosphere everywhere he went, with his commanding presence, infectious smile, and genuine caring.
A decorated WWII veteran, Wilton served in the European Theater with the 17th Bomb Group. He was discharged as a captain, having received the Air Medal with 11 bronze oak leaf clusters, the Distinguished Flying Cross, Croix de Guerre avec palm, Presidential Citation oak leaf cluster, European Theater ribbon and three Bronze Stars.
He exemplified pull-yourself-up-by-your-bootstraps strength and tenacity throughout his life, starting as a 12-year-old selling magazines and eventually building Ideal Gas into a thriving 12-plant business with over 6,000 retail customers before retiring.
As a devout Catholic, impacting civic leader, tireless volunteer, purposeful philanthropist, avid hunter, head-turning ballroom dancer and so much more, Wilton’s greatest accomplishment was being an amazing husband to Margery Jackson. Their deeply loving, romantic, world-traveling adventure of a lifetime spanned more than 75 years. Together they raised eight children who carry on his legacy of love, adventure and family devotion.
Wilton is preceded in death by Margery Jackson, his parents, brother George Jackson, and sister Mary Jo Peters. He is survived by two sons, six daughters and their spouses. Also surviving him are many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grand children.
A private family memorial mass will be held at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church in Oregon City. You may join via livestream at 10:30 a.m. for rosary and 11 a.m. for mass. https://www.sja-catholicchurch.com.
The family is especially grateful to the staff and caregivers of Mary’s Woods at Marylhurst.
The family requests no flowers, please. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Wilton and Margery’s names to Resident Fund at Mary’s Woods, 17400 Holy Names Drive, Lake Oswego, OR 97034. You may also give securely online at www.marysoods.org/about-us/giving/.
