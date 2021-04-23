Pilot Rock
Dec. 18, 1953 — Feb. 8, 2021
Rolland Bruce Hilde, 67, of Pilot Rock, died Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, in La Grande. He was born on Dec. 18, 1953, in Everett, Washington. A service will be held Saturday, May 22, at 12 noon at Skyview Memorial Park in Pendleton. A celebration of life and lunch will follow the service; RSVP to BruceHildeMemorial@gmail.com by May 8 if you plan to attend the lunch.
To plant a tree in memory of Service: Hilde as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
