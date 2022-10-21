BAKER COUNTY — Dean Defrees kept comparing the lightning detector app on his phone to what his eyes were seeing, and with each summer storm his curiosity grew.
No matter how boisterous the atmosphere, the beneficial byproduct — rain — seemed to have a nearly magnetic aversion to the Baker County ranch that Defrees’ family has run for more than a century.
On several days the combustible ingredients of heat and moisture and unstable air coalesced to spawn the towering clouds that are the only reliable sources of rain for most of the summer in Eastern Oregon.
Yet even as Defrees watched the lightning symbols overlap on his phone’s screen, the convective cells bypassed his family’s cattle and timber ranch on the west side of the Sumpter Valley.
Some days downpours drenched places quite nearby, including the town of Sumpter.
But on the Defrees ranch, like as not, there weren’t enough drops to lay the dust.
“It’s been a long dry spell,” Defrees said on Sept. 28, yet another in a series of early autumn days that had much more in common with July.
Defrees said less than a tenth of an inch of rain had fallen at his ranch over the past two months.
Even the Baker City Airport, which typically is one of the drier measuring sites in Northeastern Oregon, had recorded a bit more than one inch of rain during that period — half of which fell during a single cloudburst on Sept. 13.
“It’s been crazy,” Defrees said. “Even storms that hit elsewhere sort of slid around the valley. It was atypical.”
Also harmful to the Defrees ranch.
Defrees said the scarcity of summer rain left the
grass on the ranch — feed for the family’s cattle — “really dry and sparse.”
He estimated that forage volume is down about 30% from last year.
Most years, Defrees said, summer storms deliver at least an inch or two of rain. That’s typically enough to keep grass lush and green even in the usual summer heat.
“It will green up nicely after a thunderstorm,” Defrees said.
Not this summer.
Defrees gets irrigation water from a ditch that taps the Powder River, and although he said the water “held up fairly decently” despite July, August and September all being hotter than average, there wasn’t nearly enough water to offset the stingy skies.
“It was so hot, and the grass doesn’t like that,” Defrees said.
Ultimately, he said, the scanty forage crop will force him to either buy more hay to feed his cattle, or to sell more cattle than he had intended.
“I’ll probably do some of both,” he said.
Neither option is particularly palatable.
Because Defrees doesn’t produce hay he has to buy whatever he needs for fall and winter feeding.
But with drought slashing hay crops in many parts of the West, he said prices are up 50% to 60% compared with a year ago.
Defrees said he’s heard about ranchers in the Jordan Valley area, near the Oregon-Idaho border, who normally sell quite a bit of hay but had such poor yields this year that they’re having to keep every bale for their own herds.
“It’s taken a lot of hay off the market,” he said, referring to how the hot, dry weather has hampered hay crops around the region.
A promising start that doesn’t pan out
Defrees was considerably more optimistic four months ago.
After a dry late winter that left farmers and ranchers fearing the 2021 drought would persist into 2022 and potentially worsen, around the second week of April a major shift in the regional weather pattern ushered in a series of strong storms off the Pacific Ocean.
The soggy spell continued through May and into the first couple weeks of June.
Rainfall was above average at the Baker City Airport during April and June.
“The spring rains were huge,” Defrees said. “There was a tremendous amount of forage production during that time.”
He said his family’s cattle were still munching on some of that grass, nourished by spring rains, as summer gave way to fall.
Chris Heffernan was similarly grateful for those cool, damp spring days.
After the 2021 drought, and a winter that delivered a decent but hardly record-setting snowpack, Heffernan was worried as April debuted with the same dry weather that dominated during March.
Heffernan and his wife, Donna, and their sons, Sheldon and Justin, raise a variety of crops on their own farm near North Powder, and on leased ground in that area and in the Grande Ronde Valley.
“The wet spring was a blessing,” Chris Heffernan said.
But it was short-lived.
Once the Pacific storm track started diverting away from Oregon, along about the middle of June, the hot and dry conditions that distinguished the previous summer returned.
And although the summer of 2022 didn’t measure up to its predecessor, which broke all-time heat records in late June, this past summer was notable for the persistence of its heat.
Indeed, by summer’s end, Heffernan concluded that the 2022 drought was even worse than 2021, something he attributes in large part to the cumulative effect.
For just the second year in the 30 years the family has farmed in Northeastern Oregon, Heffernan said ponds on their timber ground near Pilcher Creek Reservoir didn’t fill.
And their irrigation wells weren’t as productive as usual.
Heffernan said the effects were most obvious on deep-rooted crops such as alfalfa, particularly the second and third cuttings.
“Deep-rooted crops really got beat up,” he said.
The spring rain was welcome, but Heffernan said there just wasn’t enough to replenish the soil moisture that the combination of heat and wind leached from the ground during 2021.
He said the rain soaked the top several inches of soil but didn’t penetrate to the root zone for crops such as alfalfa.
“You just don’t make up for that with a few inches of rain in spring,” Heffernan said.
Crops with shallower roots fared better, including canola, garlic and organic carrots, the latter two crops among those the Heffernans grow for seed.
They raised garlic on about 350 acres in the Grande Ronde Valley, with the seed going to garlic farmers in California.
He said his sons have been concentrating on seed crops, including sunflowers.
Heffernan said he feels fortunate to have access to irrigation water from Pilcher and Wolf Creek reservoirs.
Both reservoirs, in addition to supplying water to the North Powder Valley this summer, still have water stored as winter approaches, a gratifying situation compared with 2021, when both impoundments were drained to their minimum level.
In early October, Pilcher Creek was at about 19% of its irrigation storage capacity, and Wolf Creek at 15%, said Doug Birdsall, manager of the Powder Valley Water Control District.
That carryover increases the odds that both reservoirs will fill, or come close to filling, after the snowmelt flows from the Elkhorn Mountains next spring.
Birdsall said both Pilcher Creek and Wolf Creek reservoirs nearly filled this past spring.
The damp spring was a boon for the reservoirs, he said.
With rain providing much of the irrigation water, he was able to hold off on releasing as much from the reservoirs. The dry spring of 2021, by contrast, led to an earlier drawdown of the reservoirs and left no water to carry over into the winter.
“I’m thankful for the wet spring,” Birdsall said. “Total opposite of last year.”
Bountiful bunchgrass
Although the spring rains didn’t recharge deep soil layers desiccated by the 2021 drought, the moisture revived bunchgrasses in unirrigated grazing lands to an extent rancher Curtis Martin could scarcely believe.
“It was the most dramatic year I’ve ever seen for a change,” said Martin, who lives near North Powder and is a past president of the Oregon Cattlemen’s Association. “It was the most dramatic turnaround I’ve seen in my 65 years.”
At the start of spring, Martin said he feared the 2021 drought would continue into 2022, creating the most dire situation for farmers and ranchers since at least 1977.
But then the rain started falling.
And within a month or so the grass, which serves as the food source for cattle for much of the summer, was lush and green, rich in protein.
“It has been the most bountiful forage year I’ve ever seen,” Martin said.
And he said that describes both the range around his ranch near North Powder, as well as his grazing pastures in the Cow Valley area of northern Malheur County, east of Unity.
Although the grass dried during the long, hot summer, there’s “still a great amount of forage left in the hills,” Martin said.
That abundant forage is a boon for ranchers who have access to it, he said. They won’t need to start feeding hay — which, as Defrees noted, is quite expensive — as early.
A single downpour
Mark Bennett’s experience this summer was similar to Defrees’, with one considerable exception.
Bennett, a cattle rancher and Baker County commissioner, lives near Unity, in southern Baker County.
Like Defrees, Bennett watched on several days as thunderclouds amassed on the horizon. A few times Bennett and his wife, Patti, even covered hay or moved bales into a barn, assuming rain was coming soon.
But for almost the whole of the summer, raindrops were so scarce, Bennett said, that he could almost have kept a tally just by counting the small dimples in the dust on the windshield of his truck.
“It was really uncommon for us,” he said. “We usually get showers several times.”
If nothing else, Bennett said, he could pretty much count on rain while he had hay on the ground, waiting for it to dry so it could be baled.
But it wasn’t until mid September that the clouds finally delivered on their promise.
And that storm was no mere shower.
Bennett said he measured an inch and a quarter on that one day.
“It was bizarre,” he said.
And to illustrate the spotty nature of thundershowers in general, and that downpour in particular, Bennett said he talked with friends near Hereford, only 10 miles or so away, and they didn’t get a drop that day.
Fortunately, Bennett said, the soggy spring helped stave off what could have been a disastrous drought.
In early spring, before the weather shifted, Bennett said he was so concerned about the lack of moisture that he didn’t work on some of his upper hay fields because he knew there wouldn’t be enough irrigation water.
He also reduced the pasture acreage he leased to other ranchers for grazing.
But after the rains commenced, Bennett said the grass grew rapidly, producing a solid hay crop.
“After a terrible start, our hay crop turned out really good,” Bennett said.
The outlook is hardly rosy, though.
Bennett said West Camp Creek, which flows through his ranch, went dry this summer for just the second time in more than a century, based on his observations during the 40 years he’s owned the place, and what he learned from the previous residents who homesteaded the ranch.
The other dry year was 2021.
That cumulative effect of drought has also affected the volume of springs in the area, Bennett said.
His more pressing concern, though, has to do with the rest of this fall.
If little or no rain falls before the ground freezes and snow arrives, Bennett said he fears that the desiccated ground — he said he had to dig a hole about 8 feet deep and found the soil at the bottom about as powdery as talc — will soak up the melting snow next spring, leaving relatively little water to flow into streams.
That’s basically what happened two years ago.
After a dry fall in 2020, a decent snowpack that winter didn’t result in the amount of runoff that farmers and ranchers expected. That contributed to the severe drought of 2021.
“It’s unbelievably crucial that we get some rain,” Bennett said.
Notwithstanding the continuing challenges, Heffernant said he remains happy to be in the farming business.
“I’m grateful to be here in Northeastern Oregon,” he said. “We made it through another year.”
