BAKER COUNTY — Dean Defrees kept comparing the lightning detector app on his phone to what his eyes were seeing, and with each summer storm his curiosity grew.

No matter how boisterous the atmosphere, the beneficial byproduct — rain — seemed to have a nearly magnetic aversion to the Baker County ranch that Defrees’ family has run for more than a century.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.