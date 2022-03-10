Mary Jones, a local Special Olympics athlete, accepts a check from Stuart Rice. The owner of Hermiston’s Midway Bar & Grill donated proceeds from the Melonville Comedy Festival, held Jan. 28, 2022, to Hermiston/Pendleton Special Olympics Local Program No. 510.
HERMISTON — Organizers with Hermiston/Pendleton Special Olympics Local Program No. 510 might not be laughing on their way to the bank, but they certainly have bright smiles on their faces.
Kristi Smalley, the nonprofit organization’s communications manager, said it recently received a major boost in funding, thanks to Midway Bar & Grill. Owner Stuart Rice handed over a check for $3,500 — proceeds from the 2022 Melonville Comedy Festival — to help support the local program.
The comedy festival has provided support for the local Special Olympics program for many years. And when Warren Smith, who coordinated the event stepped back several years ago, Rice, whose establishment had been providing bar service during the show, increased his involvement.
“I think this is an important event in raising money for our local Special Olympics athletes,” Rice said.
Smalley expressed appreciation to Rice for the generous donation. In addition, she said the money comes just in time to help support local athletes as they return to in-person training in bowling after a two-year hiatus.
Training sessions for Hermiston-based athletes begin Friday, March 11, 10-11:30 a.m. at Desert Lanes Family Fun Center, 1545 N. First St., Hermiston, and Pendleton-area athletes will practice Saturday, March 12, 10-11:30 a.m. at Quaking Aspens Lanes at the Wildhorse Family FunPlex, Mission.
Athletes must have a new medical form and COVID-19 waiver form on file. The first 40 athletes who register and submit forms can participate.
Special Olympics provides year-round training and athletic competitions for people of all ages with intellectual disabilities. There is no charge for athletes to participate.
For more information about Special Olympics Oregon, including forms, search www.soor.org. For questions about participating or volunteering locally, call/text Angela Schneider, local program coordinator, at 541-314-0166 or search www.facebook.com/hermistonpendleton.
