PENDLETON — Umatilla County gas prices have edged higher again after dropping from their June peak, according the data collected by the American Automobile Association. Diesel however is still dropping. In Oregon by contrast, diesel is cheaper than last week and a month ago, while gas is higher.

Gas prices rose a nickel over the past week, as the national average pump price hit $3.72, the AAA reported on Monday, Sept. 26. The main reason was higher regional prices on the West Coast and the Midwest due to refinery issues ranging from planned maintenance to a fire. But low domestic demand as fewer drivers fuel up and much lower oil prices have helped to blunt some of the impact. On Friday, Sept. 23, the price of oil slipped below $80 per barrel for the first time since January, primarily due to fears of a recession-led global economic slowdown. 

