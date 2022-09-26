PENDLETON — Umatilla County gas prices have edged higher again after dropping from their June peak, according the data collected by the American Automobile Association. Diesel however is still dropping. In Oregon by contrast, diesel is cheaper than last week and a month ago, while gas is higher.
Gas prices rose a nickel over the past week, as the national average pump price hit $3.72, the AAA reported on Monday, Sept. 26. The main reason was higher regional prices on the West Coast and the Midwest due to refinery issues ranging from planned maintenance to a fire. But low domestic demand as fewer drivers fuel up and much lower oil prices have helped to blunt some of the impact. On Friday, Sept. 23, the price of oil slipped below $80 per barrel for the first time since January, primarily due to fears of a recession-led global economic slowdown.
“Slack demand and lower oil prices should take some pressure off rising gas prices,” Andrew Gross, AAA spokesman, said. “But Hurricane Ian could cause problems, depending on the storm’s track, by disrupting oil production in the Gulf of Mexico and impacting large coastal refineries.”
On Monday afternoon, Sept. 26, Ian was bearing down on Florida and expected to intensify.
On that day, the average price of regular gas in Pendleton was about $4.78 per gallon, according to AAA.
Regular
Mid
Premium
Diesel
Current Avg.
$4.775
$4.986
$5.225
$4.905
Yesterday Avg.
$4.746
$4.949
$5.230
$4.929
Week Ago Avg.
$4.580
$4.833
$5.130
$4.942
Month Ago Avg.
$4.667
$4.923
$5.260
$4.964
Year Ago Avg.
$3.598
$3.838
$4.012
$3.533
HIGHEST RECORDED AVERAGE PRICE
Price
Date
Regular Unleaded
$5.359
6/16/22
Diesel
$6.288
7/3/22
