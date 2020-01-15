UMATILLA COUNTY — Building a sense of community as well as carrying on the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. is the focus of a pair of upcoming events in Pendleton and Hermiston.
A social activist and civil rights leader, King received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964. Also a pastor and author, he was assassinated in 1968 on the balcony of a motel in Memphis, Tennessee.
King’s birthday was approved as a federal holiday in 1983 — by 2000, all 50 states identified it as a state government holiday. The actual holiday is celebrated on the third Monday of January. This year, Martin Luther King Jr. Day is Monday, Jan. 20.
In Pendleton, the event is coordinated by a committee, including representatives from the Pendleton Baha’i Community. The program focuses on the writing of King as well as music, especially from the Civil Rights Era, said Dan and Sarah Haug. The celebration highlights unity and an effort to bring people together to celebrate commonality.
“Music speaks to everybody,” said Dan Haug. “It’s a really inclusive thing. In this country the past few years have been pretty divisive … music is something that brings people together to celebrate.”
The event is Monday from 6-8 p.m. at Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co., 403 S. Main St. There is no admission charge for the all-ages event. Organizers of the gathering, which has been held at multiple venues over the years, expressed appreciation to Ken Schulberg and Carol Hanks, owners of Great Pacific, for the use of their facility.
“It’s such an inclusive place. People can show up and they don’t have to buy anything,” said Sarah Haug. “We encourage anyone of all ages to come and sing with us.”
The Hermiston Cultural Awareness Coalition will host the 20th annual Martin Luther King March Monday at 11 a.m. The group will meet at the First United Methodist Church, 191 E. Gladys Ave. After a short walk to Main Street, they will gather in front of Hermiston City Hall where officials will greet the crowd, said John Carbage, coalition president.
“It’s important to have an awareness about Martin Luther King’s legacy and the work he began many years ago,” he said.
Carbage said it’s important to be visible in the community and that having city officials involved gives the event legitimacy. In addition, he stresses that the gathering isn’t confrontational.
“The walk we do is a peace walk,” Carbage said. “We also do a prayer. We pray for the leaders.”
The group will then convene inside the Methodist church. The program will include singing, prayer and speakers. The special guest speaker is Roy Barron, a Hermiston city councilman and member of Raices, a grassroots organization in Hermiston that advocates on behalf of the Latino community.
For more about the Pendleton event, call 541-276-1350; and for Hermiston, call 541-701-7073.
