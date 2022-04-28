HELIX— The Helix Park Board held an open house at the Helix Fire Department on Wednesday, April 27, To bring attention to Measure 30-151, which will appear on the upcoming election ballot. If passed, the bill will secure a one million dollar bond for the community to spend on a new community swimming pool.
The total estimate provided by Anderson Pools is $1.5 million, including the demolition of the old structure and pumphouse and the construction of the new facility. The last time the Helix pool saw remodeling was 1976, when they installed the current Gunite pool.
The Helix City Pool is the oldest in Umatilla county, dating back to the early 20th century when locals hand-dug a dirt pool that would be plastered in several years later. Helix City locals emphasized in the meeting how much this amenity means to them and how proud they are of the leaps and bounds that their community has overcome.
Due to the age of the existing pool, the community has to perform patchwork before opening the pool every year. Emily Smith, The Head of the Helix Park Board, discussed the state of the current pool.
“Every year, we have to repair the old pool, and every year we just cross our fingers and hope it opens.”
Smith explained that there wasn’t a lot to do in Helix, and the pool is a major hotspot for the community throughout the summer. A statement backed by fellow Board Member Tom Winn, “There is nothing else for the youth in Helix, and roughly 75% of us use the pool every year.”
Through a discussion with Winn, He assured the public that the cost of maintaining the new structure would be the same as the old. “The pool runs on a $40,000 yearly budget,” Winn emphasized, “covering maintenance, lifeguards, and power to run the pool.” Winn is hopeful that the new structure will be more energy-efficient, which will help cut down yearly costs of maintaining the facility.
The Bond would raise taxes in the district by $0.37 per $1000 of assessed value per year. For example, a family who has a home with an assessed value of $175,000 would pay $64.75 per year for the facility.
The Parks Board will still have $500,000 to fundraise and get grants if the Bond passes. Winn, who is in charge of donations, claims they have already surpassed $40,000 in donations and are hopeful that grants will soon come.
