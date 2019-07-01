PENDLETON — Heritage Station Museum is gearing up for some special events during the month of July.
There us no admission charge for the Free First Saturday — that’s July 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The museum is located at 108 S.W. Frazer Ave., Pendleton.
The upcoming Terrific Tuesday will feature a presentation by Sam Pambrun and Dave Welch. They will highlight the Whitman Mission Route of the Oregon Trail. The free program is Tuesday, July 9 at 7 p.m.
And on Saturday July 20, Quilts of Valor participants will display some of their creations at the museum. In addition, the public is invited to stop by and learn more about the program that provides quilts to combat veterans.
Also, tickets for an event featuring the Oinkari Basque Dancers are on sale at the museum gift shop. The Aug. 4 event, which is at 1 p.m., features the Boise-based group who perform unique dances that highlight their heritage. Tickets, which includes food from Mario’s Basque BBQ, are $25 for museum members, $30 for non-members and $10 for children.
Regular museum admission is $5 for adults, $4 for seniors, $2 for students or $10 for a family. For more information, contact 541-276-0012, info@heritagestationmuseum.org or visit www.heritagestationmuseum.org.
