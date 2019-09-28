The Hermiston High School class of 1959 celebrated its 60-year reunion Aug. 31-Sept. 2, 2019, at Maxwell Siding Event Center in Hermiston. Attending were:
First row: Sharon Dougherty Roberts, Deloris Markham Campbell, Margaret McDonald Dewey, Pat Boyer Griffin, Charlie Helms, Beverly Standley Herrin, Shirley Sater Kilby, Jo Longley Heck, Ruth Parks Walkup, Clara Scarlett Likes, Nina Burns Hall, Lela Johnson Keim, Merlene Teasley Gallagher, George Barr. Second row: Darrell Haskett, Howard Bundy, Burlyn Keller, Ernie Dumond, Dick Jones, Jerry Walkup, Anita McJunkin, Peggy Sconce McQuown, Violet Bishop Hartinger. Third row: Street Bum, Bobbie Disselbrett, Karna Gasaway Bruton, Henry Gale Marshall, Jerald Friend, Dick Proudfoot, Ivan Meads, Julius Scofield, Tom Foremanst.
